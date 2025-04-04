Miami Baseball at Pitt Scheduled for Double Header on Friday
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Due to anticipated weather in the Pittsburgh area, the University of Pittsburgh baseball team has announced a time change to the three-game series between Pitt and Miami.
Miami and Pitt will now play a Friday doubleheader with first pitch set for 1 p.m. Game two will start approximately 45 minutes following game one, and both games will air on ACC Network Extra.
The Sunday matchup between the Hurricanes and Panthers will still take place at 1 p.m.
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team suffered another brutal loss on Wednesday to the Florida International University Panthers. The 10 - 2 beatdown brings their record down to .500 at 15 - 15. It's been a rough go of it as of late for the Canes both in and out of the ACC, where their conference record is even worse at just 2 - 7.
This weekend, they get back to ACC play and turn their attention to another Panthers team. This time, it's the Pittsburgh Panthers. Pitt boasts a 16 - 12 record, but are just 3 - 6 in conference play and comes in ice-cold on a three-game losing streak. Miami must take advantage of a reeling opponent if they plan to get their season back on the right track. The series' first game was scheduled to take place today, but due to weather, the teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow before wrapping up the series on Sunday.
How to Watch Miami at Pittsburgh College Baseball
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Pittsburgh Panthers
When: Friday, April 4
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Where: Charles L. Cost Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX