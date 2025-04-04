All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball at Pitt Scheduled for Double Header on Friday

Due to anticipated weather in the Pittsburgh area, the University of Pittsburgh baseball team has announced a time change to the three-game series between Pitt and Miami.

Justice Sandle

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) leads off in the second inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) leads off in the second inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Due to anticipated weather in the Pittsburgh area, the University of Pittsburgh baseball team has announced a time change to the three-game series between Pitt and Miami.

Miami and Pitt will now play a Friday doubleheader with first pitch set for 1 p.m. Game two will start approximately 45 minutes following game one, and both games will air on ACC Network Extra.

The Sunday matchup between the Hurricanes and Panthers will still take place at 1 p.m.

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team suffered another brutal loss on Wednesday to the Florida International University Panthers. The 10 - 2 beatdown brings their record down to .500 at 15 - 15. It's been a rough go of it as of late for the Canes both in and out of the ACC, where their conference record is even worse at just 2 - 7.

This weekend, they get back to ACC play and turn their attention to another Panthers team. This time, it's the Pittsburgh Panthers. Pitt boasts a 16 - 12 record, but are just 3 - 6 in conference play and comes in ice-cold on a three-game losing streak. Miami must take advantage of a reeling opponent if they plan to get their season back on the right track. The series' first game was scheduled to take place today, but due to weather, the teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow before wrapping up the series on Sunday.    

How to Watch Miami at Pittsburgh College Baseball

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Pittsburgh Panthers 

When: Friday, April 4

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Where: Charles L. Cost Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball