Miami Baseball Battles Wake Forest in Must Win Series: Live Updates, Game 1

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Are the Miami Hurricanes for real? That is the biggest question that this team has, even with the statistical and offensive light show they put on a weekly basis.

The Canes are taking on a Hungry Wake Forest team that is on the edge of making it back into the top-25, while Miami is figuring out what they still are a little over the midway point of the season.

Offensively, the Canes have one of the best in the country. They hit bombs, score runs, and it's always something happening. It's been good and sloppy at points, but still, the Canes are ironing out those issues.

Defensively, errors have hurt the team all season, while the pitching staff has been up and down all season. The consistent, however, is Rob Evans.

Evans has been a weekend starter for the Canes after the first weekend of the year. He hasn't given that spot up and has moved into the Friday hole with a 7-1 record. He is the strikeout king for the Canes and continues to grow more confident on the mound.

He get's the call against the Demon Deasons in a resume boosting series.

Pregame:

🚨WEEKEND SHAKE 🚨



In honor of the Masters and @DemonDeacons Arnold Palmer…



Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich… Vanilla ice cream, peaches, sugar cookie@CanesBaseball @MiamiHurricanes @WakeBaseball



⚾️ 🍦 🍑 🥤 pic.twitter.com/I98FwmmrNF — Mark Light Shake (@MarkLightShake) April 10, 2026

1st Inning: