Miami Baseball Bounces Back, Takes Game One Against Princeton 3-1
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — A windy night in Coral Gables did not stop the Miami Hurricanes (4-1) from bouncing back and handling business against Princeton (0-1) 3-1 in game one of this weekend's series.
One of the key areas the Hurricanes are having success is their starting pitching. Friday starter sophomore righty Nick Robert impressed in his second win of the season.
He had a new career in strikeouts in five innings at the mound. He finished only allowing two hits, one run, and eight strikeouts. In two games pitching, he has a .90 ERA.
Still, the Hurricanes needed to start hitting the ball and the other showed up again. Catcher Tanner Smith started the night off first with the Canes with a two-run home run. The bats have been on and off to start the season so after, it was three innings before the Canes found another run or hit.
In the sixth, red-shirt junior Max Galvin got his first hit of the game and it was an RBI double bringing in Dorian Gonzalez Jr. for the game-sealing run.
A platoon of pitchers came and finished the game against the Tigers with graduate senior Will Smith coming in dominating in the final inning of the game. He closes out the game for the Hurricanes giving the bullpen some life after the struggles during Tuesday's game.
The only wish now is that star third baseman Daniel Cuvet would start to heat up around a good hitting squad. He is in a mean slump to start his sophomore season and the quicker he gets out of it, the better for the Hurricanes who have postseason aspirations.
The Hurricanes will be back for a doubleheader on Saturday looking to continue with a dominant performance over the weekend.
