Miami Baseball Snaps Four-Game Losing Streak Defeating Florida Atlantic on the Road
The Miami Hurricanes return the favor against the Florida Atlantic Owls defeating them 6-5 at home to snap its four-game-skid.
Highlighted by the performances of two of their returning players from last season, the Hurricanes started hot with a quick 5-1 lead heading into the third inning. Star third baseman Daniel Cuvet continues to increase his hitting as the season progresses working out of a slump.
Against the Owls, he finished the game 2-4 at bat with a home run that brought in two runs and a sacrifice fly that brought in another. He was the starting point of the early offensive onslaught aided and finished by senior Dorian Gonzalez Jr.
Gonzalez has moved up and down the rotation all season but he found himself hitting eighth tonight against FAU. It proved to be a great move by coach J.D. Arteaga as the senior second baseman matched Cuvet in RBIs and made the two winning plays that snapped the losing streak of the Canes.
It was first started after a great duel between Canes pitcher AJ Ciscar and FAU pitcher Steven Andrews. It came down to them battling out in the seventh inning when each was not giving an inch of momentum away to the other team keeping the game at a standstill at five a piece.
Thanks to the hold-off by Ciscar, Gonzalez strolled to the play and laid a ball in left field that brought in Derek Willaims for an RBI single giving the lead to the Hurricanes.
Closer Will Smith came in and it tasted like candy for him. He saved the Canes and shut the door on the Owl's possible walk-off victory. A throw from catcher Tanner Smith led to Gonzalez picking off a potential steal to end the game against FAU.
Now the Hurricanes will play the biggest series of the season. No. 5 Florida State walks into Coral Gables with one of the best teams in the country, and the Hurricanes plan to upset the Seminoles. If they continue to perform well and the starting pitching returns to form, the Canes could be returning to the team the city or program has been accustomed to seeing.
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.