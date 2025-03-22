Miami Baseball Upsets No. 5 Florida State to Pick Up First ACC Win of the Season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — An unusually chilly night in Coral Gables was all the Miami Hurricanes needed to tie the series against No. 5 Florida State defeating the Seminoles 9-6.
Last night was the wake-up call that the Canes needed to bring some spark back into this program and it warranted a lineup change.
The Hurricanes saw two new players shuffled around in the lineup. Freshman Fabio Peralta moved into the two-slot while Brandon DeGotti and Evan Taveras were inserted off the bench. However, that wasn’t the story of the game. Transfer Derek Williams and Bobby Marsh brought an extra aggression tonight that the team desperately needed.
It started with Williams's game-changing home run in the second inning. The Hurricanes needed a spark and he delivered it and the momentum continued through the rest of the night. He followed that with two impressive stolen bases. He has some wheels and is deceptively quick which added to his total of eight this season.
It wasn’t just Williams on the offensive end. Another stealer performer was Bobby Marsh. He was also instrumental in getting some runs in for the Canes bringing in four of his own highlighted by the game-sealing home run in the bottom of the seventh.
Jake Ogden added a run of his own with a fielder's choice. Daniel Cuvet and Peralta added two sacrifice fly run.
Defensively, the Hurricanes were clean all night and the pitching from ace Griffin Hugus was stellar once he got warm.
After about 60 pitches through the first two innings, Hugus got warm along with his pitches in the later innings and was lights out. He finished the night seeing five innings, allowing five hits, and only two runs, with a pitch count of 108.
The Hurricanes will return for the final game of the series Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET.