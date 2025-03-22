All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball Upsets No. 5 Florida State to Pick Up First ACC Win of the Season

The Miami Hurricanes find the spark they need to get the first ACC win of the season defeating No. 5 Florida State after getting run-ruled at home in game one.

Justice Sandle

Jake Ogden Against No. 5 Florida State in the upset victory.
Jake Ogden Against No. 5 Florida State in the upset victory. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — An unusually chilly night in Coral Gables was all the Miami Hurricanes needed to tie the series against No. 5 Florida State defeating the Seminoles 9-6. 

Last night was the wake-up call that the Canes needed to bring some spark back into this program and it warranted a lineup change. 

The Hurricanes saw two new players shuffled around in the lineup. Freshman Fabio Peralta moved into the two-slot while Brandon DeGotti and Evan Taveras were inserted off the bench. However, that wasn’t the story of the game. Transfer Derek Williams and Bobby Marsh brought an extra aggression tonight that the team desperately needed. 

It started with Williams's game-changing home run in the second inning. The Hurricanes needed a spark and he delivered it and the momentum continued through the rest of the night. He followed that with two impressive stolen bases. He has some wheels and is deceptively quick which added to his total of eight this season.

It wasn’t just Williams on the offensive end. Another stealer performer was Bobby Marsh. He was also instrumental in getting some runs in for the Canes bringing in four of his own highlighted by the game-sealing home run in the bottom of the seventh.

Jake Ogden added a run of his own with a fielder's choice. Daniel Cuvet and Peralta added two sacrifice fly run.

Defensively, the Hurricanes were clean all night and the pitching from ace Griffin Hugus was stellar once he got warm. 

After about 60 pitches through the first two innings, Hugus got warm along with his pitches in the later innings and was lights out. He finished the night seeing five innings, allowing five hits, and only two runs, with a pitch count of 108.  

The Hurricanes will return for the final game of the series Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball