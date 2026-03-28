Miami's Derek Williams Delivers Knockout Blow to Clemson, Earning First ACC Series Win

It was a win that the Miami Hurricanes (21-7, 4-5 ACC) needed, and one that the team clearly wanted. The Hurricanes' offense comes alive behind an outstanding start to defeat Clemson 8-2, earning their first conference series win of the season.

It started with the Canes quickly jumping out on the Tigers in the first inning.

The Hurricanes quickly took a 2-0 lead thanks to great work starting at the top of the lineup. Second baseman Jake Ogden continues his recent hot streak with a lead-off double followed by a Daniel Cuvet RBI single.

Soon after, with two runners on, Brylan West would drive in Cuvet to give the Canes the two run lead.

Brylan brings home another 🤝



It's 2-0 Canes! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xJMIQKRywf — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 28, 2026

On the other side, sophomore Lazaro Collera began his longest outing of his career.

The Hurricanes have been searching for a Sunday starter after the decline of Tate DeRais. Collera has been the piece that has been missing for the Canes rotation as he ate six innings against the Tigers and did not allow a single run. It would be a career-high in innings pitched for Collera, while he also breaks the 100-pitch mark for the first time in his career.

Lachi leaves them stranded! (again) pic.twitter.com/VLovA2BmFI — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 28, 2026

Moreover, the Canes would start to take advantage of the hits they are making. Every game this season the Hurricanes have found a way to get the bases loaded and it would be the make or break of the game.

This time, the Hurricanes would ahve a 4-0 lead and a dream after Cuvet was walked with one out.

The key all season has been the protection for the Canes behind Cuvet with Alex Sosa, who bombed a solo shot for a run in the fourth inning, and Derek Williams. Both have been behind Cuvet all season, and it has continued to pay off against the Tigers.

With the bases loaded in the seventh, Williams walked to the plate and with the first pitch he saw, he blasted a 91 mph fastball over the left field for a grand slam.

WE HAVE LIFTOFF 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/8MfvOzbmqz — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 28, 2026

Williams now has his 10th home run of the season. Miami joins Clemson as the only teams in the ACC with two players with 10+ HR (Cuvet — 11).

The Hurricanes would flip out Collera with Glidewell, who would give up the Canes shutout potential, giving up two runs. Nevertheless, the Canes would continue the pressure on the mound, punching the Tigers out in nine with closer Ryan Bilka finishing the job. It was a bit of a scare as he gave up two homers and a few hits, allowing the Tigers to cut the lead to two runs.

However, the final two outs would quickly happen allowing the Canes to escape with a victory.

Miami has started to find itself again, even with injuries starting to add up. They have won seven of their last eight and now return home for a nine-game homestand starting with Florida Gulf Coast for their midweek game Tuesday, March 28, at 6:00 p.m. at Mark Light Field.

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