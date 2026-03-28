Miami Seeks First ACC Series Win in Rubber Match Against Clemson: Live Updates
In game one, the Miami Hurricanes escaped in extra innings to get the victory. Game two, the Canes fell to three errors, questionable base running, and the first bad start from Rob Evans. Now, the Clemson Tigers look to get back on track against the visiting team, while the Canes look for their first series win in conference play.
Both teams have seen the best and worst of each other, but the Canes still have Omaha hopes when they have a fully healthy roster. Defensively, the Canes have all-time highs that can turn into all-time lows. Offensively, All-American Daniel Cuvet has struggled in this series, with only one hit that led to a win.
Now the Hurricanes turn to another young arm as sophomore Lazaro Collera gets the game three start.
The Hurricanes desperately need this win as the team searches for their seventh of their last eight ahead of next weekend.
Pregame:
1st Inning:
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5