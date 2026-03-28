Miami Seeks First ACC Series Win in Rubber Match Against Clemson: Live Updates

In game one, the Miami Hurricanes escaped in extra innings to get the victory. Game two, the Canes fell to three errors, questionable base running, and the first bad start from Rob Evans. Now, the Clemson Tigers look to get back on track against the visiting team, while the Canes look for their first series win in conference play.

Both teams have seen the best and worst of each other, but the Canes still have Omaha hopes when they have a fully healthy roster. Defensively, the Canes have all-time highs that can turn into all-time lows. Offensively, All-American Daniel Cuvet has struggled in this series, with only one hit that led to a win.

Now the Hurricanes turn to another young arm as sophomore Lazaro Collera gets the game three start.

The Hurricanes desperately need this win as the team searches for their seventh of their last eight ahead of next weekend.

Pregame:

Series on the line, let's get to work ⤵️



Follow along: https://t.co/4GUFEYWV8l pic.twitter.com/obDnxWEsFN — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 28, 2026

1st Inning:

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