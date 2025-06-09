Miami Hurricane Pitcher Brian Van Belle Called up by the Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox announced today that former Miami Hurricane pitcher Brian Van Belle has been recalled from Triple-A Worcester and added to the 26-man Major League roster. Van Belle, a native of Pembroke Pines, Fla., becomes the 70th University of Miami baseball program to reach Major League Baseball.
A former Miami Hurricane standout, Van Belle was a dominant force during his time in Coral Gables, earning All‑ACC Second Team honors after posting a 3.30 ERA over 16 starts and 95.1 innings in 2019.
He followed that up with a redshirt‑senior campaign in 2020, finishing 2‑0 with a 0.68 ERA and with 38 strikeouts over 26.1 innings
Signed by Boston as a minor‑league free agent in mid‑2020, Van Belle steadily climbed the Red Sox system: Greenville, Portland and Worcester.
Van Belle has been a standout in Worcester’s rotation this season. Through 12 games and 8 starts, he’s compiled a 5–1 record with a sterling 2.29 ERA, over 51 innings pitched, striking out 41 and maintaining a 1.06 WHIP. His last performance on June 4 was impressive as he tossed seven innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts in a dominant 9-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings.
Van Belle is a right-handed pitcher, bats right, and wears uniform number 77 for one of the most historic baseball organizations of all time – The Boston Red Sox. He will try to give a historic performance in his debut.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics