Red Sox vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 23
The Red Sox move on to Anaheim after dropping the series finale with the Giants on Sunday. They enter Monday’s game one game above .500 and, having gone 7-3 in their last 10, they have posted 13 home runs and a .387 slugging percentage in that span.
Los Angeles is 11-9 throughout June, but is buried with a -54 run differential and the distractions of managerial disruption.
Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.95 ERA) is trying to mend his rocky season as he’s yielded four or more runs in five of 12 outings, all while rookie Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.38 ERA) shows some concerning barreled ball metrics.
I’ll give my picks for the series opener on Monday.
Red Sox vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Red Sox -1.5 (+138)
- Angels +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline
- Red Sox (-120)
- Angels (+102)
Total
- Over 9 (-106)
- Under 9 (-114)
Red Sox vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.95 ERA)
- Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.38 ERA)
Red Sox vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 23, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NESN, FDSN West
- Red Sox Record: 40-39
- Angels Record: 37-40
Red Sox vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- Abraham Toro Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125 at FanDuel)
Toro has been unsuspectingly picking up some steam with four extra-base hits over his last six games, including pivotal doubles and occasional pop. He’s batting .268 on the year with 15 doubles and six homers, showcasing consistent extra-base production. He also profiles well tonight against Kochanowicz, who ranks in the bottom 20% in both expected ERA and batting average allowed, making him vulnerable to damage from hitters like Toro that bring a high-contact approach in an offense-friendly park like Angel Stadium. The temperatures will be in the low 90s, and with wind blowing toward the outfield, conditions are ripe for hard contact to carry.
Red Sox vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
SI’s Peter Dewey highlighted why the Over offers an edge in his Monday MLB prop bet write-up. Dewey says both starting pitchers have struggled significantly this season. Buehler enters having allowed eight runs in his last start and four or more earned runs in five of 12 outings. His 1.51 WHIP and poor expected metrics — including a 4.67 xERA and .272 xBA — reflect continued ineffectiveness. Kochanowicz hasn’t fared any better, holding a 5.38 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. His expected numbers are equally concerning, ranking in the bottom 20% of MLB with a 5.05 xERA and .274 xBA. We like both offenses’ upside in this one.
Pick: Over 9 (-122 at FanDuel)
