Miami's Inconsistency Cost Team Final Game Dropping Series Finale To Notre Dame
CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes drop the rubber match against Notre Dame as they lose the series finale 12-2 for the final home game of the season.
The Hurricanes were forced to rely on their offense in the humid and beaming sun this afternoon, which struggled all game. After a hot start in the first with a single run, the Canes struggled to find a way to get back to home plate. Star third baseman Daniel Cuvet and the Hurricanes' MVP of the season brought in a run to give the Canes a chance by cutting the lead in half.
Thereafter, the Hurricanes could not continue the hot streak they found themselves in last night. While the mistakes were flying for the Fighting Irish the previous night, the Canes still made several plays. The Canes found a way to get on base often, but could never bring anything in. The Irish made sure that Cuvet was not the game changer he could be. Moreover, it was the Canes' mistakes on the mound today that cost them on this hot afternoon.
Outside of another solid outing from left-hander Rob Evans, starter Tate DeRias had some good and bad moments and finished the day with five innings pitched, allowing three hits, three runs, and throwing four strikeouts. Carson Fischer was inserted in the seventh after Will Smith gave up a home run in his only single frame at bat.
He was the first of three pitchers to see the mound in the seventh, killing the momentum of the Canes.
Defensively, the Canes played a great game. Renzo Gonzalez had a fantastic glove today, making play after play as well as others.
The Hurricanes will chalk this game up as another wasted opportunity for the team this season, which showed improvements but also some glaring holes. If they want to make a run, they have the sure up the bullpen and find some offense in the middle of the lineup if they dream of reaching their full potential.
