Miami Outlast Louisville in A Slugfest Earning Series Win in Final Home Outing

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes (35-15, 15-12 ACC) have been a battle-tested team all season, shuffling around. In the final home game of the regular season, it would be to find a way to finish a game, something they have struggled with all season.

The Hurricanes outlasted the Louisville Cardinals, and the All-Time ACC Single Season home run leader, Tague Davis, earning a series victory, 10-8, thanks to four home runs, nine earned runs, and 11 hits that barely squeezed the win.

Two of those home runs came from the graces of Miami's new home run leader, catcher and now first baseman Alex Sosa.

🚨😳Alex Sosa in the Bottom of the 6th so Far Against Louisville:



4-4 🙌🏽

2 Home Runs 🙌🏽

1 Bunt 🙌🏽

1 Single 🙌🏽

5 RBIs🙌🏽

1 Stolen Base 🙌🏽

Add in the fact that he is a catcher playing first base!!! pic.twitter.com/O5OAC7hlMQ — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) May 9, 2026

J.D. Arteaga qoute on Sosa

Sosa entered this season as one of the best catchers in the country, but injuries forced the Canes to make some adjustments. Freshman catcher Alonzo Alveraz has played well behind the plate, so Sosa spent most of the weekend as the designated hitter. However, with Brylan West rolling his ankle in game two against the Cardinals, Sosa was called for the challenge, and he delivered in all aspects of the game.

Alex Sosa qoute.

Sosa is on FIRE! 🔥



He's 4-4 with now 5 RBI on the day 👏 pic.twitter.com/gMI4UM5knb — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) May 9, 2026

Sosa would be the catalyst who pushed the Hurricanes over with five runs, but he also had some help from freshman Dylan Dubovik and senior Vance Sheahan, bombing two over the fence of their own.

It would also be a positive bullpen showing for the Canes, while in the midst of the dogfight, they would throw three zeros on the board, having their best outing in recent memory. Starter AJ Ciscar struggled letting up, but freshman Sebastion Santos-Olson and senior TJ Coats would put up great outings, outside of the monster hit from Davis, slowing down the Cardinals' offense.

JD quote on the bullpen

Now the Hurricanes will look to do mulitple things this weekend against No. 14 Florida State. They havea chance to boost their RPI, spoil a national seeding for the rivals, and also pick up a double-bye in the ACC Tournament all in one weekend.

ACC tournament/Florida State qoute

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