Miami's Tanner Smith Signs Deal with the Atlanta Braves
Miami catcher Tanner Smith has signed a professional contract with the Atlanta Braves following the conclusion of the 2025 MLB Draft.
Smith appeared in 55 games with 53 starts for the Hurricanes in 2025. He batted .253 with 42 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, and five home runs. The veteran backstop drove in 25 runs and drew 32 walks while posting a .385 on-base percentage.
Smith becomes the latest Hurricane to join the professional ranks, alongside a trio of Miami pitchers from the 2025 roster.
Right-hander Griffin Hugus was selected in the third round with the 91st overall pick by the Seattle Mariners. The Philadelphia Phillies took fellow right-hander Brian Walters in the eighth round at No. 251 overall, and right-hander Reese Lumpkin also signed a free-agent contract with the Mariners.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Miami's Jake Ogden Set to Return For Another Season
The 2025 MLB Draft is over, and after three Miami Hurricanes were selected, many question what would happen with one of the most important players from last season, shortstop Jake Ogden.
Ogden had an argument of being the best player on the team last season, even with First-Team All-American Daniel Cuvet drawing most of the attention on the offensive side of the plate. If you combine offense and defense, the star shortstop was overlooked by some, but continued to deliver.
Ogden was named a semifinalist for the 2025 Brooks Wallace Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate shortstop. Now it has been confirmed that Ogden is set to return for another year for the Canes.
