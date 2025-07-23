All Hurricanes

Miami's Tanner Smith Signs Deal with the Atlanta Braves

Miami catcher Tanner Smith has signed a professional contract with the Atlanta Braves following the conclusion of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Justice Sandle

Southern Miss Golden Eagles infielder Nick Monistere (8) slides into home behind Miami Hurricanes catcher Tanner Smith (30) during the final game of the 2025 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional game at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on June 2, 2025.
Southern Miss Golden Eagles infielder Nick Monistere (8) slides into home behind Miami Hurricanes catcher Tanner Smith (30) during the final game of the 2025 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional game at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on June 2, 2025. / Matt Bush/Special to the Hattiesburg American / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami catcher Tanner Smith has signed a professional contract with the Atlanta Braves following the conclusion of the 2025 MLB Draft.

Smith appeared in 55 games with 53 starts for the Hurricanes in 2025. He batted .253 with 42 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, and five home runs. The veteran backstop drove in 25 runs and drew 32 walks while posting a .385 on-base percentage. 

Smith becomes the latest Hurricane to join the professional ranks, alongside a trio of Miami pitchers from the 2025 roster.

Right-hander Griffin Hugus was selected in the third round with the 91st overall pick by the Seattle Mariners. The Philadelphia Phillies took fellow right-hander Brian Walters in the eighth round at No. 251 overall, and right-hander Reese Lumpkin also signed a free-agent contract with the Mariners.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

Miami's Jake Ogden Set to Return For Another Season

The 2025 MLB Draft is over, and after three Miami Hurricanes were selected, many question what would happen with one of the most important players from last season, shortstop Jake Ogden.

Ogden had an argument of being the best player on the team last season, even with First-Team All-American Daniel Cuvet drawing most of the attention on the offensive side of the plate. If you combine offense and defense, the star shortstop was overlooked by some, but continued to deliver.

Ogden was named a semifinalist for the 2025 Brooks Wallace Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate shortstop. Now it has been confirmed that Ogden is set to return for another year for the Canes.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball