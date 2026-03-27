Miami Battles Clemson for First ACC Series Win of the Season: Live Updates; Game Two

The Miami Hurricanes picked up the first win of the weekend series against the Clemson Tigers, thanks to their All-American Daniel Cuvet clearing the bases thanks to an error from third base in the 10th inning and a five-run frame that should shut out the excited home crowd.

Not only did the Hurricanes escape with a victory, but they also proved that when they need it most, their offense will show up. Now with their best pitcher on the mound, Rob Evans, the Hurricanes have a chance to pick up their first series win in conference play.

Cuvet’s bases clearing double in the top of the tenth inning put Miami ahead for good in the series opener at Clemson 🔒@CanesBaseball | @MiamiHurricanes | #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/GOhBrDh9IX — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) March 27, 2026

The Canes are riding on a six game win streak and they look to extend it to seven.

Pregame:

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