Miami Battles Clemson for First ACC Series Win of the Season: Live Updates; Game Two
The Miami Hurricanes picked up the first win of the weekend series against the Clemson Tigers, thanks to their All-American Daniel Cuvet clearing the bases thanks to an error from third base in the 10th inning and a five-run frame that should shut out the excited home crowd.
Not only did the Hurricanes escape with a victory, but they also proved that when they need it most, their offense will show up. Now with their best pitcher on the mound, Rob Evans, the Hurricanes have a chance to pick up their first series win in conference play.
The Canes are riding on a six game win streak and they look to extend it to seven.
Pregame:
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5