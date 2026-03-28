Miami's Pitching Stops Sweeping Dreams, Dropping Game Two Against Clemson

The Miami Hurricanes (20-7, 3-5 ACC) desperately needed a series sweep, and against the Clemson Tigers (19-9, 2-6 ACC), they failed to get step two done, dropping game two 7-6.

It was an off night for starter Rob Evans, who quickly started as he gave up a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. Evans, in his six starts so far this season, has been

Quickly, the Canes would go down 2-1, and Evans would find himself settling back in. He would give up some hits, but he would never allow anyone to get home. Moreover, the Canes would start to have success offensively in the third inning, putting up three runs and taking the lead 4-2.

Bats are on 🔥



Canes lead, 4-2! 👏 pic.twitter.com/UB35MzsqhI — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 28, 2026

However, this is when Evans started to have some struggles again. He would give up several singles, and defensively, the Canes would start to stack errors. Pitching and errors would end up being the main story of the night, as well as the Canes struggling to take advantage of another loaded bases situation.

After five innings, Evans' night would be done after giving up the lead and watching his second two-run homer fly over his head. After that, a rotation of questionable arms in the bullpen would be thrown into the fire. First, Jake Dorn would get a chance to throw, and he gave a great outing, but it would only be for one inning.

The Canes would start to fight back, but the little things continued to add up against them. They were caught stealing bases three times, while more errors started to pile up. The Hurricanes would, however, tie the game late in the seventh inning.

TIE GAME! 👀



Huge RBI double from Sosa! 👏 pic.twitter.com/klpUh3TuoC — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) March 28, 2026

The Hurricanes have played a dangerous game against the Tigers, with their offense coming alive with two outs anytime they are on the mound. Moreover, it would be the reason Miami would be able to tie the game, but more changes on the mound would give up another home run. This time, a solo shot that would be the single run that lifted the Tigers past the Canes.

All-American third baseman Daniel Cuvet would get the final shot at getting the Canes on the board, but his struggles in ACC play continued, popping out for the final out of the game.

The Hurricanes are in must-win mode against the Tigers as they look to win their first ACC series of the season. They take on the Tigers at 3:00 p.m. ET.

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