Miami Women's Basketball Opponent Revealed for ACC/SEC Challenge

Miami women’s basketball is set to host Kentucky in the third edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge, with the contest slated to take place on Wednesday, December 3, in Coral Gables, as announced Thursday afternoon.

Miami Women's Basketball Center Nat Marshall (21) at the free throw line scoring many of her points.
Miami Women's Basketball Center Nat Marshall (21) at the free throw line scoring many of her points. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
The tip-off time and tv network designation for the contest will be announced at a later date.

Miami owns a record of 1-1 in the two previous ACC/SEC Challenges, as they defeated Mississippi State in 2023, before losing to Vanderbilt this past season. 

The Hurricanes will face a Kentucky team coming off a season in which they compiled an overall record of 23-8 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. 

Miami enters its second season under Head Coach Tricia Cullop, and the Canes have added significant talent ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Miami is set to bring in five new freshmen and seven new transfer players, with both the freshman and transfer recruiting classes being ranked within the top 15 in the nation by ESPN-W. 

The remainder of the 2025-26 schedule will be released at a later date. 

Now with the Cavinder Era of Miami Basketball over, head coach Tricca Cullop will have a new team to bring back from the brink of a bad season for the Canes. Now the team will try to come together as one with a bunch of brand new faces ready to take over the Hurricanes program

