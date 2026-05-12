No. 11 Florida State Draws the Interest of the ACC Player of the Week

CORAL GABLES — The ACC Player of the Week has been around the Coral Gables area a lot this season, as Alex Sosa is tabbed with the honor after his monster weekend against Louisville, guiding the Miami Hurricanes to victory while playing first base.

This is the first time in his career that he has been thrown out there, but he looked like a natural against the Cardinals.

"Honestly, I've never played first base before, but I played in the field my whole life growing up, so just another infield spot is how I looked at it," Sosa said ahead of the Canes matchup against No. 11 Florida State. "I was pretty excited because I had never done it before. Nothing too crazy, just field the ground ball, be where I need to be, and do the job."

However, the question is whether he will be back at first base while Brylan West heals, and whether it will continue his epic hitting streak?

Sosa became the fourth Hurricane to earn ACC Player of the Week honors this season, joining Derek Williams, Dylan Dubovik and Jake Ogden. The recognition also marks the first weekly conference honor of Sosa’s career.

While, the honor means a lot to Sosa, he also knows that he has the Seminoles on deck.

"It's a rivalry, there is no other way to put it," Sosa said. "Two really good teams to go at it. We want to win, and I think this is the way that all of these guys look at it. Just treat it like any other series, really just another game in a series that we want to win."

Miami will kick off their road series against the Noles on Thursday May 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

D1Baseball Top 25- Week 13

(ranking, team, record)

UCLA, 46-5 UNC, 40-9 Georgia Tech, 42-8 Georgia, 41-11 Auburn, 35-15 Texas, 37-12 Oregon State, 40-11 Southern Miss, 37-14 West Virginia, 35-12 Texas A&M, 37-12 Florida State, 36-15 Arkansas, 34-18 Mississippi State, 38-14 Kansas, 37-15 Ole Miss, 34-18 Oregon, 36-14 USC, 41-12 Alabama, 35-17 Florida, 34-18 Coastal Carolina, 34-17 Oklahoma State, 33-18 Arizona State, 34-17 Boston College, 36-17 Nebraska, 37-14 Cincinnati, 35-18

Dropped Out: Virginia, Oklahoma

Baseball America Rankings- Week 13

(ranking, team)

UCLA UNC Georgia Tech Auburn Georgia Texas Oregon State Southern Miss Florida Arkansas Florida State Mississippi State West Virginia USC Texas A&M Kansas Coastal Carolina Cincinnati Alabama Oklahoma Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oregon Tennessee UC Santa Barbara

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