A Fun "Offseason" For Daniel Cuvet: Extra Point
CAPE COD, Mass. - It has been a helpful offseason for the All-American Freshman Daniel Cuvet as he has been working on his craft in summer league play.
The upcoming sophomore has been on a tear this offseason. In 18 games played. he is fourth in HR (6) and RBI (19) and first in slugging (.652( and OPS (.410) and ranked sixth with a .348 batting average. This is all while missing a number of games playing to team USA baseball.
Despite the talent that Cuvet possesses, the team around him might hold back what the Miami Hurricanes baseball team could do in the future. They have the talent to stay in games but closing out games was the teams weak points last season.
Head coach J.D. Arteaga has worked hard in the portal to find some diamonds in the rough with several transfer players entering the program. The question is will it be enough to surround the superstar talent in Cuvet? Only time can tell for the All-American, but if he continues to grow and put up similar numbers as his star-studded freshman campaign, the Canes have a future MLB player in their building and everyone should take notice.
