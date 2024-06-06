Extra Point: Daniel Cuvet Is Only Getting Started
The University of Miami had a down year for baseball and while they advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, they finished the season 27-30 and a conference record of 11-19. Comparing that to their previous season of 42 wins you can say that things swung in the wrong direction.
Even with the down year, one person who stood out was Daniel Cuvet.
As a freshman, he broke the Miami freshman homerun record at 24 and led the team in batting average (.351), and RBI (75). The home run record has been in place for 28 years, set by Pat Burrell in his 1997 campaign. Alongside that record, he tied for second-most in a season by a Hurricane regardless of class
Heading into NCAA Tournament, no Division I freshman had tallied more home runs, RBI, or total bases (170) than Cuvet. Among freshmen nationally, he ranked second in slugging (.736) and third in OPS (1.165) and hits (81).
After an exciting first season for the power hitter, many expect him to improve and only get strong as he has had a college baseball season under his wings. He has turned into one of the leaders of the team at such a young age that it is hard to think of his as a freshman going on sophomore.
He has the MLB on his mind but for now, he has been invited to the Team USA Baseball Camp that will put him against some of the best young talent in the country. As he prepare for his return to the Canes, he will be one of the most important players in the ACC and will be looking to be the player of the year in the conference.