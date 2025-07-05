Miami Baseball Lands Three New Transfers Over the Holiday Weekend
July 4 is a day when many take the day off and hit the beach and lake in South Florida to enjoy family time. The Miami Hurricanes baseball coaching staff took it as an opportunity to add three new players to improve their roster while everyone else was sleeping.
The Hurricanes have added two pitchers, Richmond transfer RHP Ryan Bilka and Holy Cross starter Danny Macchiarola while adding another Hugus to the crew with Griffin Hugus's brother, Jackson, joining the Canes.
Jackson is a solid get for the Canes as a strong defensive piece who slashed .277/.442 /.427 in his two years starting at Presbyterian. He will be a great backup for NC State transfer Alex Sosa who joined the team a week earlier with other catchers entering the portal.
For the arms, Macchiarola comes in looking to compete for a starting job. If Griffin enters the draft and stays in, two starting slots will be open for the Canes. AJ Ciscar already looks to be the Friday starter entering this season while Tate DeRias will compete to keep his spot as well as Rob Evans and Easton Marks look to take the other.
Bilka was one of the leading WHIP leaders in all of college baseball last season. Adding that talent to the Bullpen will give the Canes an advantage in anything they look to come off a starter. He was named a first-team A-10 as a reliever while pitching to a 2.18 ERA alongside a .90 WHIP, holding opponents to a .193 AVG in 62 innings.
The Hurricanes played Russian roulette with their relievers last season, never knowing what they could get from some arms one day and some others the next. If Bilka holds what he did last season in the ACC, the Hurricanes will be a scary team.
In addition to the three new ones, this will make seven additions from the portal. The new top additions come in the shape of former FIU first baseman Brylan West and Marks, and former USC Upstate shortstop Vance Sheahan. They have also added UNLV right-handed pitcher Michael Taylor and Miami-Dade Community College 3B/OF Cian Copeland.
Now according to 64 Analytics, this also pushing the Canes to a top ten transfer class this season.