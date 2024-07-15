Gage Ziehl Gets Selected In The Fourth Round By The New York Yankees
FORT WORTH - With the 119th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, The New York Yankees select right-handed picther Gage Ziehl
Ziehl's strength has always been his cutter which looks like a slider that is thrown in the mid-80s. Standing at 6-0, and 220 pounds, he carries a lot of weight with his size but also generates a lot of power for his pitches with this frame. His four-seam fastball averages at 93 mph, Up to 95, and touched 97 during his freshman season.
One of his best abilities is also his availability. He has been one of the most consistent players on the team's roster while improving his stats over the past two seasons as a quality starter. He has spent all three years of his career as a Hurricane which also helps in his development within a power-heavy conference in the ACC with baseball. He saw most of his action in his sophomore and junior year starting 15 and 16 games with an average ERA of 4.08.
He likely, won't be thrown in instantly as he will need some time in the minors to develop some consistency with some of the bigger hitters in the next step up but don't be surprised if you see him making quality starts in the future.