Seven-Run Third Inning Lifts Miami Past Princeton in First Game of Doubleheader
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (5-1) lift themselves past the Princeton (0-1) Tigers in game one of its doubleheader 10-3.
This game started hot with Griffin Hugus allowing his first hit of the season to the Tigers for a home run that gave them an early 2-0, however, the new lineup for the Hurricanes can and showed out.
This was highlighted by the performance of shortstop Jake Ogden. He was 2-4 at bat with his first hit being the starting point of a seven-run third inning. He smashed a ball out to left field for his first home run of the season the first game slam of the season.
He followed that up in the sixth inning with an RBI double bringing him to five RBI for the day and a highlight of a lifetime.
Hugus continued to be dominant on the mound only allowing his first hit of the season and nine strikeouts in six innings to a follow-up of his debut ACC Pitcher of the Week performance.
The Hurricanes bats have started to hit up, but they still desperately need star third baseman Daniel Cuvet to get out of his slump quickly.
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Miami's Bobby Marsh Steals the Weekend in his Hurricanes Debut
J.D. Arteaga Gives Injury Updates After Series Against Niagara
Everything J.D. Arteaga Said After Series Sweep Against Niagara
No Cuvet No Problem As Miami Baseball Sweeps Niagara
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.