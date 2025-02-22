All Hurricanes

Seven-Run Third Inning Lifts Miami Past Princeton in First Game of Doubleheader

An electric grand slam from Jake Ogden highlighted a seven-run third inning from the Miami Hurricanes baseball team as they take game one of the doubleheaders against Princeton.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (5-1) lift themselves past the Princeton (0-1) Tigers in game one of its doubleheader 10-3.

This game started hot with Griffin Hugus allowing his first hit of the season to the Tigers for a home run that gave them an early 2-0, however, the new lineup for the Hurricanes can and showed out.

This was highlighted by the performance of shortstop Jake Ogden. He was 2-4 at bat with his first hit being the starting point of a seven-run third inning. He smashed a ball out to left field for his first home run of the season the first game slam of the season.

He followed that up in the sixth inning with an RBI double bringing him to five RBI for the day and a highlight of a lifetime.

Hugus continued to be dominant on the mound only allowing his first hit of the season and nine strikeouts in six innings to a follow-up of his debut ACC Pitcher of the Week performance.

The Hurricanes bats have started to hit up, but they still desperately need star third baseman Daniel Cuvet to get out of his slump quickly.

