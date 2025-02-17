Miami's Bobby Marsh Steals the Weekend in his Hurricanes Debut
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team's (3-0) retooled lineup looks fantastic to start the season and that was highlighted by the performance of one of their best players this past weekend.
Penn State transfer Bobby Marsh might be the best hitter the Hurricanes have this season after an inspiring debut for the Hurricanes.
Over the three games during the Hurricanes sweep of the Niagara Purple Eagles, Marsh slashed a .445/.727./1.23 and finished with four doubles, six RBIs, and five hits. Dominant is the only words to describe the graduate student.
None was more special than he first time stepping up the plate Friday night. He finished 4-4 at bat with four RBIs.
"I felt really good," Marsh said after his debut. "The game felt really slow. I think that we can put that to JD and all of our coaches preparation for us. All the long practice hours we've had all the time that we spent at this field it's definitely helped us slow the game down and it just felt like another practice another day."
Coach J.D. Arteaga loved what he saw out of the transfer not just because of the player that he is, but because of the character and makeup of who he is.
"Obvious we had a lot of background on Bobby because coming from Penn State and Rob Cooper coaching him for a couple of years over there he knew the character of the player and the ability he had ability obviously but the biggest about Bobby is his makeup and his character," Arteaga said. He's a special human being and great teammate he works really hard as Dorian pointed out earlier but uh it's great to see those guys get rewarded with success when they put all the time they put in."
Marsh looks to keep his early hot bat going as the Canes' prepare to take on Florida Atlantic on Tuesday.
