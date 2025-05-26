The Miami Hurricanes Are Headed to Hattiesburg for NCAA Tournament Regionals
The ending of the Miami Hurricanes baseball team's season caused concern about whether the Hurricanes would miss their second consecutive regionals. That blimp in the history of the Canes has been corrected as they are headed to Hattiesburg, MS, for the Hattiesburg Regional.
Hattiesburg Regional
- (16) Southern Miss
- Columbia
- Miami
- Alabama
The Hurricanes remained a three seed and will have one of the hardest roads ahead in their regional. Southern Miss has started to become a powerhouse in CUSA (as well as a Mississippi one), the Alabama Crimson Tide have been one of the best teams in the country all season, and Columbia is coming off winning the Ivy League Baseball Tournament title.
The Hurricanes are going to have to find a way to be the consistent version of themselves if they want to have a chance of beating anyone of these teams. Channeling some of the team's work during their 10-game winning streak would help. Each team is licking their chops at the opportunity against the Canes, but with Golden Spikes semi-finalist Daniel Cuvet leading the charge, the Hurricanes have a chance to beat anyone.
This is also the return for the Hurricanes as they missed out on a regional last season under the first year of coach J.D. Arteaga. Arteaga has gotten this program back after a wild rebuilding year, but his hot seat will remain the same unless he makes it out of Hattiesburg.
NCAA baseball tournament schedule
Here's a look at the important dates for the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament schedule:
- Selection show: Monday, May 26 (noon ET)
- Regionals: May 30-June 2
- Super Regionals: June 6-9
- College World Series: June 13-22/23