Three Takeaways from Miami's Series Win Against Wake Forest

CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes are rolling and have won four straight series, winning 13-3 in their last few outings.

Everything is starting to click for the program that was near rock bottom at the start of ACC play. Now the Canes have picked up a massive resume series booster against Wake Forest, with many positives coming away from it.

The Canes might have their starting rotation set, while offensively, Derek Williams is starting to push into new conversations.

Here are some takeaways from the Canes series win:

Derek Williams: ACC Player of the Year

14 home runs, hitting .400, and playing lights out defense. Derek Williams needs to be in ACC Player of the Year conversations, and it needs to start now.

He's been a great player for us, man," J.D. Arteaga said. "More than anything, he's hidden behind guys that, you know, it's that everyone's talking about, you know, Pavilion, so Sunday, the general talk about him, but he's the one that's protecting those guys and doing most of the damage. He's coming in a big situations, come through for us over and over again."

A Starting Rotation Solidified?

Rob Evans on Friday, Lazaro Collera on Saturday, and AJ Ciscar on Sunday. If each can go at least 6.2 innings deep, the Canes have a chance to beat anyone at any time. It took some time for the Canes to have a consistent offense, but with those three, Arteaga has finally found where he needs each of his players.

"Making more quality pitches, I think, and I just talked to them before the Clemson series, which wasn't very long ago, we only had two double plays turned all season," Arteaga said. "And we got a good defense, you know, what was it due to the infield? It was due to the pitch, okay.

"Since then, I want to say that at seven or eight, and usually are that's it's called the pitcher's best friend for a reason. That's how you're fishing, that's how you got to jams, even today, first and second, nobody out. I mean, the g's pretty well in hand, but, I mean, anything could happen, and on a Sunday game in college baseball

The Canes still have some questionable bullpen pieces, but some are starting to highlight what they can do if they go deep in games.

Daniel Cuvet?

Cuvet had one good game this series in the second outing, but he has been cold for some time. Cuvet is on pace to set the all-time home run record in program history, while this weekend, he also moved into fifth place all-time in total RBIs in program history (200).

Daniel Cuvet is hitting just .250 with 1 HR in his last 13 games.



The rest of the team has picked him up as @CanesBaseball is still 10-3 (6-3 ACC) in this span.



Lineup will be scary once Cuvet heats up again.#GoCanes — Canes Research (@CanesResearch) April 12, 2026

However, Cuvet is hitting just .250 with 1 HR in his last 13 games. Even with his struggles, the Canes are still one of the best offenses in the country. If he can get back to his normal form, the sky is the limit for what the Canes can be near the end of the season.

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