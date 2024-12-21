Another Questionable Loss for the Miami Hurricanes, This Time to Mount St. Mary's
The Miami Hurricanes (4-8, 0-1 ACC) continue to struggle in ways that are unexpected by a Jim Larranaga led team as they fall in overtime to Mount St. Mary's 78-74.
The game started in favor of the Canes who had been flowing thanks to senior guard Matthew Cleveland and freshman guard Jalil Bethea. Each found their spot on the floor and controlled the offensive tempo for the Canes before that game plan was abandoned in the second half.
The Hurricanes led by 10 going into the half. That was followed by an inconsistent second half filled with turnovers, missed shots, and a lack of communication from top to bottom.
In the second half, the Hurricanes had six turnovers, shot 1-9 from three, and shot under 40 percent from the field. The Mountaineers on the other hand finished over 50 percent from the field and three-point range and matched with the turnovers.
There were plenty of opportunities in the closing stretches of the game. Senior guard Jalen Blackmon had a chance to score the go-ahead three a the end of regulation which led to overtime. He also had a decent game finishing with 16 but it also took 16 attempts to get there.
Consequently, Cleveland and Bethea were then iced out of the half and could not get it going in the extra period. Bethea had an opportunity to make himself a household name but missed the game-tying three with 13 seconds left in OT leading to another terrible loss for the Canes.