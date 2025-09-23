Miami Women's Basketball Adds Two New Staff Members
Lauren Flaum Named Women’s Basketball Chief of Staff
University of Miami women’s basketball head coach Tricia Cullop announced Monday the addition of Lauren Flaum as the program’s Chief of Staff.
Flaum comes to Coral Gables after spending the last two seasons as the Director of Basketball Operations at Arizona. In her role, Flaum was responsible for NIL development and revenue sharing strategies as well as marketing and branding, stake holder relations and contract negotiations.
“Throughout her career, Lauren has consistently grown and adapted within our ever-evolving landscape,” Cullop said. “Her expertise in revenue sharing, NIL, and branding—combined with exceptional leadership and communication skills—make her the ideal choice for our newly established Chief of Staff role. Lauren is not only a dedicated professional but also a genuinely remarkable person who earns the respect and admiration of players, staff, and fans alike.”
Prior to joining the Wildcats, Flaum spent three seasons in the same role at Tulane where she assisted program’s day-to-day operations while assisting the coaching staff with game and practice scheduling, budget management, equipment, housing, camps, on-campus recruiting, facility upgrades and working closely with others within Tulane’s athletic department in addition to managing the program’s team travel.
Flaum spent seven seasons on Cullop’s staff at the University of Toledo where she coordinated or assisted in various administrative areas, including budget management, camps, on-campus recruiting, apparel contact and academics.
She also oversaw budgets, maintained all databases for the staff, coordinated the guest coaches program, assisted with compliance activities and fundraising and served as the Toledo Women’s Basketball Fan Club liaison. Flaum additionally served as the team's video coordinator and assisted with breaking down game film for the coaches.
A 2009 graduate of Eastern Michigan University, Flaum remained at her alma mater as a graduate assistant video coordinator for both the women’s and men’s basketball programs from 2009-12. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communication from Eastern Michigan in 2009 and master’s degree in health and human services in sport management from EMU in 2011.
Flaum graduated from the University of Toledo College of Law with a certificate in Higher Education Compliance in 2019.
Bilal Rabbani Named Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach/Director of Video & Recruiting Content
University of Miami women’s basketball announced Thursday the addition of Bilal Rabbani as an Assistant Coach/Director of Video & Recruiting Content.
Rabbani comes to Coral Gables after spending the 2024-25 season at Boston College as the women’s basketball Graduate Video Coordinate/Player Development where he was heavily involved in the scout team preparation, individual player workouts as well as the creation of scouting reports and practice and game dissection.
“We are very excited to announce the addition of Bilal to our staff,” head coach Tricia Cullop said. “He brings a his wide-range of basketball experience to Coral Gables having not only worked in the ACC, but also at the professional level.”
Prior to joining the Eagles, Rabbani was a Player Development Associate and Video Analyst for Integrity Hoops in Los Angeles before serving as video coordinator for the men’s basketball program at Boston University.
With the Terriers, Rabbani oversaw all video duties including breakdown of home and away games, coding opponent game film, film exchange and the construction of scouting reports.
After serving as a graduate assistant at the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team from 2019-20, he served as the G-League Video Coordinator and Operations Assistant with the Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks where he was involved with player workouts and video duties.
Rabbani graduated from Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, with a bachelor’s degree in visual media arts and production and earned his Master’s in sports management from Arkansas. Rabbani also played professional in the Middle East Overseas Professional League in 2017-18.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics