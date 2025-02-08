BREAKING: Interim Head Coach Bill Courtney Will Miss Louisville Game
Breaking news out for the Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball team. They will not have their interim head coach against Louisville on the road and will have Assistant coach Kotie Kimble take over the team for the game.
Interim head coach Bill Courtney will not be in attendance at today’s game against the Louisville Cardinals due to illness," Miami announced. "Assistant coach Kotie Kimble will serve as acting head coach for the game."
The Hurricanes are coming off their first ACC win in nearly a year over Notre Dame and will now look to try to pick up another on the road with their third acting head coach of the season.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team (5-17, 1-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (17-6, 10-2 ACC)
WHERE: KFC Yum! Center
TV: ESPN2
Series Cardinals 14, Miami 8: The Hurricanes and the Cardinals have a long standing history with each other. In theor past 10 games they have split them an even 5-5 with Louisville picking up the latest victory over the Canes.
Last Time, Out Miami: The Hurricanes picked up their first conference win of the season and the first Power Five win in nearly a full calendar year as they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in one of its best defensive performances of the year.
Last Time, Out Louisville: The Cardinals walked Atlanta riding a 10-game winning streak, but were dealt a 77-70 loss by Georgia Tech. It snapped their longest winning streak in five years
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
After One Win Miami's Matthew Cleveland Looks To Lead This Team To Another
REPORT: No Time Table for the Return of Nijel Pack
The Miami Hurricanes Seized the Moment and Snap its 10 Game Losing Streak
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.