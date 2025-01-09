Can the Men's Basketball Season be Redeemed?: Just a Minute
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (4-11, 0-4 ACC) continue to struggle as they lost their home opener of the year, and the only question now is what else is there to play for.
Last season, it was injuries. This year, it is a combination of injuries—Nijel Pack (Foot), Divine Ugochukwu (Hip), and Kriee Huie (Hand)—and Jim Larranaga's sudden and open honest retirement. Moreover, the team is just not good with the quality of talent on the roster.
The players recruited by Larranaga and brought over have performed, but most of the transfers have struggled to find a way to make an impact.
The Hurricanes how now lost 17 straight games against Power 5 conference opponents and with key games against No. 4 Duke coming up, this season might be worse than expected. The Hurricanes could go winless in conference play this year. They are the worst team in the ACC by a country mile and their schedule does not favor them despite them being favorites in many upcoming games.
The team has had multiple chances to win games, they just can't find a way to get over themselves. This will likely continue to be one of the hardest seasons to watch in program history as they prepare for a new regime to take over. This season is not redeemable and the focus should be on retaining players if they can.