Miami Basketball and its Detrimental Early Season Struggles: Just A Minute
As of now, the Hurricanes have lost five straight games after starting the season 3-0. Moreover, the inconsistency with players, different lineups, and opportunities have also hindered this team from being an explosive offensive juggernaut that was showcased in the earlier parts of the season.
Canes get Hog Tied and Drops Fifth Straight to Razorbacks in SEC/ACC Challenge
Now, the issue is on the defensive side of the ball and the lack of rebounding that the team does. Case and point look at the Arkansas game and how the Razorbacks were able to come back and take the lead after being led for 36 minutes.
The Hurricanes lack the necessary discipline on the defensive side of the ball and it is costing them games. The offense is starting to gel as different players are pulled from the bench and starting and vice versa.
It all starts with communication. One that is evident is that the Canes do not communicate on defense and time after time it hurts them as players slip open after a screen gets played wrong.
Conference play is about to begin so a win over Clemson to get the Canes back on track would be wonderful. Clemson was only one of two ACC teams to defeat an SEC team in the ACC/SEC Challenge where they defeated No. 4 Kentucky. If the Canes could pull together a few defensive stops then they could get themselves back on track.
They also have No. 3 Tennessee also waiting in the wings for next week.