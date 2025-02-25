All Hurricanes

Dick Vitale Gives his Opinion on the Next Head Coach of the Miami Hurricanes

Legendary ESPN college basketball announcer Dick Vitale loves the idea of Duke associate coach Jai Lucas becoming the next Miami Hurricanes head coach.

Clemson University student fans welcome ESPN commentator Dick Vitale before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Duke Blue Devils at Littlejohn Coliseum on Feb 8, 2025 in Clemson, S.C.
More people are loving the choice for the next reported head coach of the Miami Hurricanes as legendary ESPN college basketball announcer Dick Vitale believes that Jai Lucas as the next head coach of the Hurricanes is a great choice.

The news that Lucas would be the next head coach of the Hurricanes did come at a random time but it all but confirms that the Hurricanes should have their next head coach ready before the transfer portal season starts.

Duke is bound to make a run for the National Championship once March hits but it would also be great to see if Lucas has a major coaching role in that run. The only question marks around him now will he have to learn on the job about coaching a team. Coaching and leading are two different but same things.

He is already known to be a monster recruiter and by the success of Mario Cristobal at the University of Miami and him being known as a monster. recruiter, the sky is the limit for a program just in the Final Four two seasons ago.

If Vitale likes it, then everyone in Coral Gables will grow to love it. Lucas can be a part of the new era of Miami Hurricanes basketball has started to enter, and now they are preparing for something better.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

