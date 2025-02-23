Everything Bill Courtney Said After Virginia Tech Loss
The Miami Hurricanes continue to find ways to lose games and now the effort of the team is being questioned.
Bill Courtney kept it short and sweet after the loss as he was visibly frustrated from this loss compared to the others.
Opening Statement...
"We obviously didn't have a very good defensive game. We tried everything. We couldn't get stops when we needed to get them, especially in the second half. They had a run with the score three straight three-point shots after you took the lead and uh we just didn't get the job done."
What didn't click defensively in the second half...
We lost them. We sometimes lost our man lost them in transition didn't communicate well enough and didn't get the shooters um and that really killed us and it affected us mentally because then on offense we took some tough shots where we had shared the ball particularly well in the first half 11assis on 14 baskets we end up with four sixes in the second half and it kind of goes hand in hand when we don't take good shots they get good shots and take advantage that.
No Matthew Cleveland, who else....
Well AJ stepped up um pretty well in Matt's absence. You want everybody to step up you know you want everybody to play the correct way. We want everybody to play defense. That's the main thing you know if you miss a a good shot on offense that's okay as long as it was a good shot but you have to defend got to have pride in yourself defensively individually to get a stop.
Update on Matthew Cleveland...
He has a sore ankle and he told us after the shoot around he wouldn't be a play.
On the team's effort...
I think our group is still giving effort I think they're trying um we just make critical mistakes and then we kind of get down ourselves we haven't yet learned to fight through adversity and that's the thing we keep preaching and you know we got a few games left and we got to just see if we can learn those lessons and be better.
More Miami Hurricanes Basketball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.