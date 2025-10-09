Everything Miami's Veteran Leaders Said At ACC Tipoff
Tre Donaldson...
Your early experience within the ACC, how does it differ or how does it feel similar from the conference and the play where you just came from?
TRE DONALDSON: From what I know about the ACC it's a very physical league, very fast-paced league with a lot of different talent in it.
Me coming from the SEC and the Big Ten, I have a small familiarity with it. So just me being able to -- me being around the block a couple of times knowing how this college basketball can go, I feel like it gives me somewhat of an advantage.
Q. Tre, whenever you were looking for a school to go to, what was it about Miami that made you want to come?
TRE DONALDSON: Just the staff that not only believed in me, but that can help me and that I can help the staff as well. Just a staff that I'm familiar with. A lot of the coaches we have I'm familiar with, I've been around since I was little; and a staff that can help me with the little things.
They knew I can play basketball, but just help me be a better man, be a better brother, son, whatever. Just bigger aspects of life.
Q. To be in this place where you have a new head coach and a new roster and being a part of that, it essentially is that new chapter, that fresh page, that new era for Miami basketball. What does that mean to you that you get to be a part of this clean slate, so to speak?
TRE DONALDSON: It means a lot. We have a great team, but I mean, not only just a great team, a great staff. Just being able to get a fresh start and do something that's bigger than you. I mean, playing for the University of Miami, coming in after a rough year they had last year, just being able to give them a fresh slate and a new spark and a new energy is our biggest thing.
Q. You're from Tallahassee, I believe. I read somewhere that your mom played softball at Florida State.
TRE DONALDSON: Yes, sir.
Q. What does she think about you playing for the rival university?
TRE DONALDSON: My mom has been one of my biggest supporters, if not my biggest supporter. Her and my dad. My mom is going to support me no matter what. When I got in the portal, she was obviously Florida State, but she understood that it was my decision what was best for me and my future.
With me choosing Miami, she's all on board. I mean, she's going to wear Miami stuff. She won't be in no Florida State stuff. None. (Smiling).
Malik Reneau...
Q. You spent three seasons obviously in a different conference with a different team. You had expectations for yourself there. I don't think that your expectations are going to change for you, but what do you think your role is now that you're here at Miami?
MALIK RENEAU: Just being an experienced guy, I think my role is to be the leader on the team, get guys where they need to go, and also have a chip on my shoulder when I'm on the court.
The Big Ten, the way the style of play is super physical, slow-paced, and every game is super important, especially going down the stretch, the conference play. I think that's the same here in the ACC.
I think every game is super important, whether you are playing Duke, Wake Forest, no matter who it is. I think it's extremely important to go out there every single day and give it your all.
Q. What was it about Coach Lucas that made you want to come to Miami and play for him?
MALIK RENEAU: Yeah, I mean, Coach Lucas has been recruiting me for a while. Whether I didn't answer the phone or not, he's been recruiting me for a long time.
Just the staff he brought with him, they have a vision for me to get me better every single day, put me in the right positions every single day, and put me in positions to become a leader on the team, to put guys in the right position to do everything successful on the court.
Ernest Udeh Jr....
Q. How would you describe the two teammates behind you right now?
ERNEST UDEH JR: They're my brothers. You know, everybody understands basketball is a great opportunity to do a lot of things in life, but I do understand that the ball is going to stop bouncing one day, and these two dudes I have behind me -- I mean, Coach included -- we're a family. The respect that we have amongst the four of us, man, it's unbelievable. I can't think of a better situation to be in.
Q. With all the new guys coming in from all different directions, what are some of the things that you guys have done this summer and moving into the fall to kind of build that chemistry, to get to know each other and become, like you said, a family?
ERNEST UDEH JR: Understand what we're here today. Every single one of us, 1 through 14, we all have a goal, dreams and aspirations for ourselves individually, but we all understand this game and we all understand what this game asks of us. We understand why we play it, and that's to win at the highest level, compete at the highest level.
The emphasis from the coach and the coaching staff and also from each other is we want to win. The question that now stands is what do we do to win?
Hanging on hats on the defensive end, buying into the details and everything that's asked of us during practice, because again, each day is valuable, each practice is valuable. We can't waste an opportunity.
So understanding where we have to start from, and that being on the defensive end of the ball and everything will take care of itself.
Q. You had the opportunity to see what the Big 12 was like in competition at TCU and Kansas. What can you say about what you took away from that experience and that level of competition to what you are excited about inside of the ACC?
ERNEST UDEH JR: Physicality. Everybody understands what comes with the Big 12 and playing in the Big 12. You look at the teams, whether it be Kansas, Houston, all the teams that I've played against in that conference, the one thing that's always going to stand out is physicality.
Everyone understands that basketball is a physical game, no matter where you are playing, no matter what level you're at. Just coming into this conference, like I talked about, the defensive end is something we have to hang our hats on.
Obviously, you can talk about executing sets and plays and being mentally responsive on the court, but at the end of the day another person with a different color is going to line up in front of you. You can't cower. You got to be physical. Show your physicality each and every day you're stepping out on the court and don't get out-toughed.
That's the one thing. You've got to show your tough every night you're out there on the court. The tougher team wins always.
