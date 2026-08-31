Five Star Guard Narrows His Recruitment List, Including Miami

Football season is here, and the University of Miami is preparing for an elite year on campus.

Moreover, on the other side of campus, the Miami Hurricanes' basketball season is gearing up for one of the best seasons in program history.

Two recruiting classes in, and the Hurricanes and Jai Lucas have locked down a five-star player in each. Shelton Henderson is growing into the superstar player Lucas expected him to be after flipping his commitment from Duke and landing Caleb Gaskins for this upcoming season.

Now another player is on the radar of the Canes and he is a local talent.

Five-star guard Cayden Daughtry has narrowed his recruiting list down to Miami, Louisville, Florida State, Iowa, UConn, Florida, Arkansas, Michigan, Tennessee, USC, Kentucky, Providence, Villanova, and Vanderbilt.

He has an official visit with the Hurricanes who have been on his radar for a very long time.

Daughtry is considered the No. 10 overall recruit in the country and the No. 2 guard in the country. Lucas has used most of his talents in the transfer portal, but his background comes from elite recruiting. Getting Fort Laduarle Native to move only 40 minutes, on a good day, down the road would be ideal for both parties.

Florida Rebels Cayden Daughtry (3) passes the ball during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. The NY Rens defeated the Florida Rebels 84-83. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moreover, the Hurricanes are also trying to find the right pieces for the future. Recruiting is what Jai Lucas does, but that doesn't change the fact that they have been short on the other end of high school recruiting.

It also helps that in one year, the Hurricanes had one of the best seasons in program history. The next quest is for the Canes to make sure they are consistently contending as one of the best teams in the ACC

If the Canes can find a way to do that, then recruiting becomes a lot easier. It will also be easier on the pockets that have been used in the transfer portal hard for two years in a row. However, winning cures all, and if the program continues at the right pace, the team will find the right pieces to fit everything into place.

Daughtry would be the perfect fit for the Hurricanes, and the style of play would mesh well with what Lucas is building so far at Miami.

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