Former Miami Guard Austin Swartz Commits to Creighton

The depletion of the Miami Hurricanes roster also means that many talented freshmen who wore the orange and green had to find new homes. Freshman guard Austin Swartz is one of those players as he commits to Creighton.

Justice Sandle

Jan 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Austin Swartz (23) looks on during warm ups before their game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
He averaged 5.8 points a game, shooting 37.3 from the field and 31.8 from beyond the arch, and dealt with a steep learning curve on the defensive side of the ball.

Swartz is a talented player and has the praise of everyone in the building. Former Interim head coach Bill Courtney believes Swartz could be 'special' as the 6-foot-4 guard grows. He had rough patches early in the season with Jim Larranaga, who had him in the dog house after being impressive to start the season. He recovered, bounced back, provided some quality minutes off the bench for the Canes, and even started at the end of the season.

Swartz was ranked as the No. 66 overall recruit in the class of 2024 and chose Miami over schools including Virginia Tech, UConn, Georgia, and Indiana. He now joins the Big East team, who recently appeared in the NCAA Tournament before being bounced out in the second round to No. 1 seeded Auburn.

Swartz is the second miami freshman to find a new home after Jalil Bethea committed to Alabama after a small waiting period.

