Former Miami Hurricanes Bruce Brown Signs Deal to Return to Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets would have never won an NBA Championship in 2023 without him, and now, Brue brown returns to the Rocky State on a new one-year deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
During the title run, he came off the bench, averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 28.5 minutes per game. Each point and minute is as important as the next man in the starting lineup. After he received a nice pay day, he has bounced around from team to team for the past two seasons.
After two years bouncing from the Indiana Pacers and the Toronto Raptors, Brown returns to Denver, where he is beloved by many. The 6-foot-4 second-round pick guard in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Miami has had stints playing for the Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, and Raptors during his NBA career.
While playing for the Miami Hurricanes, under head coach Jim Larranaga, Brown was a key part of the team's success. He averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game, while playing 31.9 minutes per game.
He returns to a Nuggets team that looks to return to the NBA Finals after missing out over the past two years without a reasonable amount of depth. Brown has proven he can be trusted with his work, and with more experience around the league, he could provide more than before this upcoming season.
Brown’s deal with Denver is a one-year, $3.63 million minimum contract.