Georgia Transfer Guard Jordyn Kee Commits to Miami
The Miami Hurricanes and Jai Lucas almost have their full roster filled as they land another commitment from the transfer portal. Former Georgia combo guard Jordyn Kee commits to the Hurricanes.
Kee redshirted his freshman year for the Bulldogs and is committing as a three-star recruit. The 6-foot-3 guard will be reunited with his former Georgia assistant Erik Pastrana, who joined the Hurricanes' staff this offseason. He will also have time to develop even more and play a pivotal role as a key defensive guard for the Hurricanes.
Kee ended his high school days by playing for Sagemont Prep in Weston, Florida. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game last season for a Sagemont team that captured a state championship. Kee ended the season shooting 43% from 3-point range.
He has the tools to be an instant role player for the growing Hurricanes roster that is almost complete. Lucas still has a few more spots left to complete his first team with the Hurricanes, who continue to grow as fan favorites around the country.
Miami Basketball Transfer Portal Recruiting Tracker
The Hurricanes are moving fast with their roster construction now having a projected starting lineup:
PG: Tre Donaldson
SG: Tru Washington
SF: Shelton Henderson
PF: Malik Reneau
C: Ernest Udeh Jr.
BENCH:
Dante Allen
Marcus Allen
Tomotej Malovec
Jordyn Kee