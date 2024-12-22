Haley Cavinder Named Maui Invitational MVP; First Alert: December 22, 2024

All Hurricanes

Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami player Haley Cavinder during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami player Haley Cavinder during ACC Media Days at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team has been one of the best stories out of Coral Gables this season, thanks to the return of superstar Haley Cavinder.

She has been one of the best guards in the country and has helped lead the Hurricanes to an 11-1 record to start the season.

Cavinder garnered Tournament MVP honors after averaging 22.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game throughout the event. She is averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and five assists a game on 50 percent shooting for the season.

The Hurricanes are also about to start ACC play starting against No. 19 UNC first on the schedule. With the only loss of the season against Vanderbilt in the ACC/SEC Challenge, the Hurricanes have a great chance to be ranked to start the year. This could also put more attention on what the Hurricanes are doing outside of the abysmal men's basketball season going on.

There is some great play on the hardwood and Cavinder is leading the charge. She continues to be one of the top guards in the ACC and she is only getting the rust off after missing a season.

