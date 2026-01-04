Ole Miss Bears Similarities To Those Teams Miami Lost To In the Regular Season

Quick and nimble is what the Ole Miss offense brings to the Miami Hurricanes' stout and physical defense in the College Football Semifinal Playoff matchup at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Az.

Moreover, the style of offense that the Rebels possess evokes flashbacks to the two losses the Hurricanes suffered during the regular season. Quick offenses that can tire out the defensive line and also attack the weakest spot on the defensive side of ball.

The biggest question is whether the Hurricanes have learned from those games and whether they will be able to limit the explosiveness of Trinidad Chambliss.

Head coach Mario Cristobal highlighted how well Chambliss has played over the past few games and knows that this team is the best team they have faced all season.

"Yeah, we have faced some really good ones throughout the course of the year, especially the last couple of weeks and, watching him on film, he's a different level," Cristobal said about Chambliss. "He can do it all. And he has excelled in every aspect of the game. He certainly brings a ton of energy to their team. He's a limitless football player and certainly you could see on the sideline and watching some of the stuff on TV, his leadership skills and the way people gravitate to him, he has had a tremendous impact on the program and plenty of respect for him."

Cristobal also knows that nothing can change on their side of the ball. They have an explosive offense, too, but have faced some top defenses in the country that have limited some of those plays.

He is not looking for the Canes to slow down; he wants them to maintain a full-throttle attack on both sides of the ball ahead of this massive game.

"I don't think you ever limit the amount of points you want to score in any game, so that would never change on our side, and it's a full-throttle attack and do the best we can absolutely do on offense," Cristobal said. "From a game plan specifically we never get into the other offense changing our offensive approach. But they are an excellent, excellent offense, and no one has had any success against them whatsoever. Looking forward to the opportunity to compete."

