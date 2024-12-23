Has the Time Come for Jim Larranaga?
It might seem like a lifetime ago, but it was only two seasons ago when legendary head coach Jim Larranaga had the Miami Hurricanes in the Final Four to lose to the eventual national champions in the UCONN Huskies.
Now, the program looks to be lost with him at the helm.
The terrible start this season only highlights the struggles from last year. After Finishing the season losing 10 straight, the Canes have started season 4-8 with losses against opponents who have come in as +20 underdogs on many spreadsheets.
That is one reason to ask the question but another is why some players don't see the floor.
The Canes during the 10-game losing streak dealt with injury after injury and similar to this season's team, star player Nijel Pack is dealing with an injury again, and transfer big man Kiree Huie is recovering from a broken hand.
Still, it's a relatively healthy roster. Opportunity is there for someone to step up and take over the team. However, the most recent loss to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers only highlights what is going on.
Larranaga looks out of touch with the game.
The offensive side of the ball is unwatchable at points because of how isolation-heavy and three-point-dependent it becomes if the ball can't get into the paint.
Larranaga never hung his hat on the offensive side of the ball, but he has always been a defensive-minded head coach.
The best talent on the roster is the freshmen, and it has taken him 12 games into the season to see something that most saw within two. He knows his team and has been holding off because he wants to see more development from players like Jalil Bethea, Divine Ugochukwu, and Austin Swartz.
It's clear and it has been started multiple times that Larranga loves to coach and that is the only reason he is still doing it at 75 years old. This is his 14th season as the head coach for the Hurricanes. He has had several great teams for the program but has never been able to bring home a national championship. At this rate, he might not ever.
The time has come for Larranga and the time for the Miami Hurricanes Men's basketball program to turn a new leaf. Look at what the women are doing right now after letting their longtime head coach go. It is time for an entire revamp of the men's program.