How To Watch: Charleston Southern at Miami
This is the layup game for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team as they look to recover after going winless at the 2024 Charleston Classic.
The Hurricanes go Winless at the 2024 Charleston Classic
They will take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in their next game of the season before they take on their first SEC opponent of the year against No. 19 Arkansas at home.
Questions about the offense and who will be the next player besides Nijel Pack have started to circulate. Jalil Bethea and Divine Ugochukwu should be those options as Matthew Cleveland and Jalen Blackmon have been inconsistent to start the season. Lynn Kidd has not been the dominant force on the block like at the beginning of the season. When this Hurricanes team is forced to be a jump-shooting team, then they struggle to operate.
Miami finally went against quality opponents and thanks to it, they have an understanding of where they need to be and who they need to be for the future of the season. They need to be a physical team that will win every 50/50 ball and outwork everyone. Once they have that, then the scoring will begin to follow.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Charleston Southern (1-5) at Miami (3-3)
WHERE: Watsco Center
When: November 30, 2024 at 2:00 ET on ACC Extra/ESPN+