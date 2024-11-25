All Hurricanes

How To Watch: Charleston Southern at Miami

The Hurricanes look to recover after going winless in the 2024 Charleston Classic.

Justice Sandle

Miami freshman guard Jalil Bethea (3) scoring against VCU in the 2024 Charleston Classic
Miami freshman guard Jalil Bethea (3) scoring against VCU in the 2024 Charleston Classic / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
In this story:

This is the layup game for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team as they look to recover after going winless at the 2024 Charleston Classic.

The Hurricanes go Winless at the 2024 Charleston Classic

They will take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers in their next game of the season before they take on their first SEC opponent of the year against No. 19 Arkansas at home.

Questions about the offense and who will be the next player besides Nijel Pack have started to circulate. Jalil Bethea and Divine Ugochukwu should be those options as Matthew Cleveland and Jalen Blackmon have been inconsistent to start the season. Lynn Kidd has not been the dominant force on the block like at the beginning of the season. When this Hurricanes team is forced to be a jump-shooting team, then they struggle to operate.

Miami finally went against quality opponents and thanks to it, they have an understanding of where they need to be and who they need to be for the future of the season. They need to be a physical team that will win every 50/50 ball and outwork everyone. Once they have that, then the scoring will begin to follow.

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Charleston Southern (1-5) at Miami (3-3)

WHERE: Watsco Center

When: November 30, 2024 at 2:00 ET on ACC Extra/ESPN+

Read More Miami Hurricanes On SI:

Kidd and Canes Fail to Show up Against Drake in Tourney Loss

Reaction to the Miami Men's Basketball First Loss of the Season: Just A Minute

Miami Basketball Gives Drake its First ACC Win in Seven Years

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Basketball