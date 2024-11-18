All Hurricanes

How To Watch: Miami Basketball at Drake, 2024 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

A new level of competition has the Hurricanes on their toes as they travel to take on the Bulldogs in the first game of the Charleston Classic.

Nijel Pack (24) dribbling the ball up court against Coppin State
Nijel Pack (24) dribbling the ball up court against Coppin State / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team hit the road for the first time in 2024-25 to participate in the 2024 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic. Miami will take on Drake in the first game of the tournament on Thurs., Nov. 24. Tipoff is set for noon and the game will air on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.

Other teams in the tournament include Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Vanderbilt, and VCU.

2024 Charleston Classic Bracket
2024 Charleston Classic Bracket / ESPN Events

Florida Atlantic, Nevada, and Drake played in the NCAA tournament last year while VCU and Seton Hall played in the National Invitational Tournament, with Seton Hall winning the NIT Championship. Miami, Oklahoma State, and Seton Hall will be making return trips to Charleston. Oklahoma State Seton Hall and Miami will be making return trips to Charleston, with the Hurricanes having won the tournament in 2014.

The Hurricanes are entering this tournament on a three-game winning streak after starting off the season with some of its best offensive performances in recent memory.

A number of teams in this tournament would be great wins to stake up in terms of quad 1-3 victories. After the tournament, the Hurricanes will be gearing up for the ACC\SEC Challenge against No. 18 Arkansas.

HOW TO WATCH:

Miami (3-0) vs. Drake (3-0) noon ET| Thursday, Nov. 21 | TD Arena

Streaming: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU

Home Radio: UM Sports Network – 560 WQAM, Audacy App

