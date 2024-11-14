The Untapped Potential of the Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Team: Just A Minute
Welcome to basketball season. The weather has finally started to get cooler and the Miami Hurricane men's basketball team has ice in their viens.
The offensive showcase in their previous two games has been electric. In the first game against FDU, the Hurricanes led by Virginia Tech transfer Lynn Kidd dominated the paint. They shot over 60 percent from the field and added a few three-pointers to the mix for the most productive night in terms of scoring since 1989.
In the next game against Binghamton, the Canes opened the floodgates from behind the arch. They scored most of their points from the 3-point line and had a dominating shooting performance, led by Stetson transfer Jalen Blackmon and the ACC-Co Player of the Week, Nijel Pack.
Nijel Pack Earns Co-ACC Player Of The Week Honors
The Hurricanes have only started to tap into what they can do on the offensive slide of the ball. The amount of talent on the bench that could boost the starters' production is unlimited. Divine Ugochukwu has been a dem of a player so far this season and five-star freshman Jalil Bethea has only started to tap into his true potential. Many have him going in the top 10 of the NBA Draft but with the amount of scoring talent on this team, they can easily put up NBA numbers throughout the year.
Now one of the most important stretches of the year is approaching. Two key SEC matchups for the Hurricanes against No. 18 Arkasha and No. 12 Tennessee will be massive games, especially since the No. 6 Duke was defeated by No. 19 Kentucky 77-72.
This is the perfect time for the Hurricanes to get back to the top of the ACC and make waves with its explosive offense that hasn't reached 50-percent of what it is capable of. Don't get started on the defensive side of the ball either. This team has the potential to be great and head coach Jim Larranaga will work his magic all season long.