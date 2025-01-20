How to Watch: Miami Men's Basketball at Stanford
Californication for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team (4-14, 0-7), or at least that is what they would like to hope as they are on the road to face a buzzing Stanford men's basketball team (12-6, 4-3 ACC) in a late window for the fans on the east coast.
The Hurricanes are trending in a direction that will make this one of the worst seasons in program history while the Cardinals are playing good basketball winning 3 of the last four. They also dropped a game to Wake Forest same as the Canes.
Now it will be time to see who will step up and show the competitive spirit that Interim Head Coach Bill Courtney looks to light a fire under the team that has lost all feeling within themselves.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami Hurricanes (4-14, 0-7 ACC) at Stanford (12-6, 4-3 ACC) at 11:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Stanford Maples Pavilion, Stanford, Cali.
TV: ESPNU
Series Meeting is tied Miami 2, Standford 2: Unlike many of the other teams joining the ACC, the Hurricanes and Cardinals have some history on the hardwood. The programs have played four times splitting a pair between the two and each looks to get an advantage over the other.
Last Time, Out Miami: The team has lost 22 straight Power 4 conference games and is on another losing streak that sits at seven after falling to SMU in their worst home loss since 2002. The Hurricanes are looking for any sign of life during this long road trip.
Last Time, Out Cardinals: Stanford is coming to a huge road victory over North Carolina 72-71 where one of the ACC's best players Maxime Raynaud scored 25 points and former Duke graduate transfer guard Jaylen Blakes scored 20.