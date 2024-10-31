How To Watch: Miami Men's Basketball Season Opener Vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
For the ACC, Christmas has arrived as basketball season is underway and for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team, there is a lot to like about this upcoming season.
Coming into the season, head coach Jim Larranaga finished with a top-10 player class those players are here and ready to play. The exhibition game against St. Leo proved that they have talent but some kinks still need to be worked out.
Three Takeaways From Miami Men's Basketball Exhibition Against St. Leo
The Hurricanes also return three players from last season in Nijel Pack, Matthew Cleveland, and Paul Djobet.
Cleveland missed the exhibition game with an undisclosed injury and is questionable for the opening tipoff of the season, however, Pack and Djobet looked great in their first action of the season against St. Leo.
That can also be said for many of the players from the portal and recruitment. This team has the missing depth that Miami missed desperately last season. With the key addition of Lynn Kidd, Jalen Blackmon, A.J. Staton-McCray, and the recruitment of five-star freshman Jalil Bethea, the Canes have a complete roster of bucket-getters.
The Hurricanes are posied and ready to make a play at the top of the ACC as a sleeping giant in the confrence.
HOW TO WATCH
Miami (0-0) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (0-0) 7 p.m. ET | Monday, Nov. 4 | Watsco Center
Streaming: ACC Extra/ESPN+
Home Radio: UM Sports Network – 560 WQAM, Audacy App