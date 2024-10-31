Three Takeaways From Miami Men's Basketball Exhibition Against St. Leo
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball looked impressive in their first game of the season against St Leo in a 94-61 victory in their exhibition game at Watsco Center.
Nigel Pack led all scorers with 18 points. Paul Djobet joined Kynn Kidd with 16 points while Brandon Johnson also led the Hurricanes with 12 rebounds.
Miami Hurricanes Men's Basketball Run Away From St. Leo
There was a lot to love about the new-look Canes and with the amount of talent on the roster, the team could make some noise in the ACC and be one of the best teams in the conference based on this one performance.
Depth, Depth, Depth
This season's roster compared to last season's roster is glaringly different. If needed the Hurricanes can go 10 deep as 9 players finished the game with a score and five finishing in the double digits. Scoring options from all around from beyond the arch. The team finished 9-24 from behind the arch
Real Center Play
Lynn Kidd, welcome to Coral Gables. The lack of a center position was an issue for the Hurricanes last season but Kidd fills in a role like a glass slipper. He almost ended the game with a near double-double finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds and dominated in the under-the-basket area. That is where he will be most of the season and even when he draws fouls, he is consistent at the free throw line finishing tonight 2-3 from the line.
Jalil Bethea, Remember The Name
While limited in his minutes due to a questionable flagrant two-call during a tie-up in the first half, it's clear that Bethea is playing a different brand of basketball compared to everyone else. It's just an exhibition game but with his instant scoring impact as soon as he checked in, it was clear that he will be an offensive weapon for the rest of this season.
He finished the game 3-3 from the field and 4-4 from the charity stripe for 10 points in 10 minutes. His movement and confidence could be felt throughout the arena and his movement with the ball felt refreshing. He moves authentically and like a raw prospect projected to go in the lottery of the NBA Draft.