How to Watch Miami's Third Game of the Season Against Stetson
The Miami Hurricanes (2-0) are back in action for another home game before they head to a neutral site to take on the reigning national champions.
That's another game for the Hurricanes to pay attention to once they face the Stetson Hatters in their third game of the season.
The Jai Lucas era has started impressively, but there are still areas for improvement. The Hurricanes played their best game of the season against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Defensively, they were physical and sound, while the offense also started to come along.
Miami's Key Player: Tru Washington
This could have been multiple players from the Hurricanes, but the steal artist for the Hurricanes will draw the matchup against the primary scorer for the Hatters. So far this season, Washington has averaged 3.5 steals in two games and has already reached seven this season. He has also seen improvement in his jumpshot and finishing ability for the Canes. This has been an excellent start to the season for one of the best defensive guards in the country.
Stetson Key Player: Jamie Phillips Jr.
The Hurricanes will have a task against the scoring guard, Phillips Jr. In two games this season, he is averaging 21 points per game, while he also leads the team in rebounding with five. He is the focal point of the offense, and the 6-foot-5 guard can shoot the ball from anywhere. He will be a primary focus for the Canes and the multiple guards who will be on him.
How to Watch: Stetson at Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Stetson Hatter
Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.
TV: ACCN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Hatters: The Hatters picked up their first win of the season against Fort Lauderdale, 106-77, where five players were in double figures, led by Phillips with 22.
Last Outing, Hurricanes: The Hurricanes saw two 20-point performances from Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau while Dante Allen continued to grow as the second ball handler on the team against Bethune-Cookman.
Last Meeting, Series Miami 1, Stetson 0: The last time the Hurricanes faced off against Stetson was in 1941, when the Canes defeated the Hatters 91-84.
