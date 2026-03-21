How to Watch Miami Take on Purdue for a Sweet 16 Appearance in March Madness

The Miami Hurricanes have gotten the monkey off their back against the Missouri Tigers in the first Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Now they battle against one of the favorites in the March Madness, the Purdue Boilermakers, in the first outing of Sunday's slate of games of the second round.

Miami Player's to Watch: Shelton Henderson and Dante Allen

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers guard T.O. Barrett (5) controls the ball against Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Dante Allen (35) during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Even with the struggles of Tre Donaldson and Malik Reneau, the Hurricanes saw their freshman step up. More specifically, Dante Allen and Shelton Henderson were the two keeping the Canes afloat early in the game, while the others tried to figure out what they needed to do to get in rhythm.

"They are kind of the foundation of the program, along with these guys, unless they go somewhere. But they are the ones I identified early, and I had the utmost trust in them," Lucas said about his freshmen duo," And that's why they played that amount of minutes.

"Shelton is somebody I've known for a while. We went to the same high school. He trained in the same gym I did. So I've seen him grow up. I always like to say I recruited Dante secondhandedly when I was at another school recruiting some of his teammates. I saw Dante play a lot and I said if I ever got a job that would value what Dante Allen did, I would take him with me. And I just had the opportunity to get this one.

"Their makeup, the way they're built, the winning characteristics, their pedigree, it gives me nothing but trust in them."

Purdue Player to Watch: Braden Smith

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates during a NCAA Tournament first round game against the Queens University of Charlotte Royals on Friday, March 20, 2026, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The all-time NCAA assists leader played an outstanding game against Queens en route to a 30-point victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Smith finished with 26 points and eight assists, continuing to show why he was one of the favorites to win national player of the year earlier in the season. Smith is a dangerous guard that the Hurricanes will have to be crafty defensively.

Who: Purdue (28-8, 13-7 Big 10) vs. Miami (26-8, 13-5 ACC)

When: March 22, 12:10 p.m. ET

Where: Enterprise Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV: CBS

All-time series: Purdue leads 3-1

Last Time Out, Purdue: The Boilermakers are coming off a victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, where their star guard played out of his mind. They took down Queens with Trey Kaufman-Renn adding in 25 points as well.

Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes responded after scoring 27 points in the first half by scoring 53 in the second against the Missouri Tigers, led by Malik Reneau's 24 points and Tre Donaldson's near triple-double.

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