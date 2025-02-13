All Hurricanes

How to Watch: Miami Women's Basketball at No. 10 NC State

The Miami Hurricanes are struggling during conference play and have to turn it around quickly if they plan on making the ACC and NCAA Tournament. They start by facing No. 10 NC State on the road.

Justice Sandle

The Miami Hurricanes Women's Basketball team at No. 10 Duke talking during a foul.
The Miami Hurricanes Women's Basketball team at No. 10 Duke talking during a foul. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics
The Miami Hurricanes are 3-9 against ACC opponents and look to get an upset victory on the road. They currently sit ninth in the ACC as graduate guard Haley Cavinder tries to lead this Hurricanes team out of the hole they currently sit in.

Cavinder is averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. She is dominant on the glass for a guard her size (5 foot 6 inches) but the only downside is her three-point shooting. She is shooting 30 percent from behind the arch this season.

NC State has gone 13-0 in home games. The Wolfpack have a 15-4 record against teams over .500. During this stretch Madison Hayes is averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while Aziaha James is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

HOW TO WATCH

WHO: Miami Hurricanes (13-10, 3-9 ACC) at No. 10 NC State Wolfpack (19-4, 11-1 ACC)

WHERE: Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

TV: ACC Network

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Published
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

