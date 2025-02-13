How to Watch: Miami Women's Basketball at No. 10 NC State
The Miami Hurricanes are 3-9 against ACC opponents and look to get an upset victory on the road. They currently sit ninth in the ACC as graduate guard Haley Cavinder tries to lead this Hurricanes team out of the hole they currently sit in.
Cavinder is averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. She is dominant on the glass for a guard her size (5 foot 6 inches) but the only downside is her three-point shooting. She is shooting 30 percent from behind the arch this season.
NC State has gone 13-0 in home games. The Wolfpack have a 15-4 record against teams over .500. During this stretch Madison Hayes is averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while Aziaha James is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.
HOW TO WATCH
WHO: Miami Hurricanes (13-10, 3-9 ACC) at No. 10 NC State Wolfpack (19-4, 11-1 ACC)
WHERE: Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST
TV: ACC Network
READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:
Miami's Matthew Cleveland Explodes for 32 Leading Hurricanes to Second ACC Victory
Haley Cavinder's Great Play is not Helping the Struggling Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes Still Have a Chance to Make the ACC Tournament
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.