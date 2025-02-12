Haley Cavinder's Great Play is not Helping the Struggling Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricane has a troubled basketball program regardless of gender. The same way that Matthew Cleveland is playing the best basketball of his career with the team losing, is the same for Miami guard Haley Cavinder.
Cavinder is averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. She is dominant on the glass for a guard her size (5 foot 6 inches) but the only downside to her game is her three-point shooting. She is shooting 30 percent from behind the arch this season.
Because of the team's poor shooting from behind the arc, highlighted by hers, the team has lost nine of their last 11 games. After starting 11-1 the team is now sitting with a 13-10 record and the next three games on the schedule are against ranked opponents. Two top-10 teams and a dominant No. 3 Notre Dame are ready to make Watsco Center shake.
The team has been without some of their key players this season so some improvement from those returning will also help. Cavinder is the focal point of the team and her performances over the last few remaining games are make-of-break as they are hanging on by a thread on the inside of the ACC Tournament.
