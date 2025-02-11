The Miami Hurricanes Still Have a Chance to Make the ACC Tournament
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Yes, the Miami Hurricane men's basketball team is the worst in the ACC, but there is still a chance to make the ACC Tournament.
A lot has to happen for the Hurricanes for this to happen. The top 15 out of the 18 teams in the league can make the tournament and the Canes' are dead last.
They have a 1-11 conference record and are only behind NC State and Boston College who sit with a 2-10 record. Those three would be the teams to miss the tournament but the next two teams haead of them the Hurricanes already have a victory over one.
The next two teams ahead are Norte Dame, a team Miami has already beaten, and Syracuse, who the Hurricanes play next. Both have a 4-8 record in conference play.
How to Watch: Syracuse at Miami
That is the goal for Miami. The Hurricanes have eight games remaining in the season and outside of the home game against No. 3 Duke, They have a chance to beat every team remaining on the schedule. They have already played the top of the conference to start ACC play and now are left with the teams are are in the middle of the pack or at the bottom like Miami.
A 6-13 record could be all they need to get into the tournament. Add in a potential Nijel Pack return alongside the growth from Matthew Cleveland, the Hurricanes could be optimistic about the futurei f they can go on a run.
