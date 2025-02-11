All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes Still Have a Chance to Make the ACC Tournament

Despite the nightmare season the Hurricanes still have a chance to make the ACC Tournament.

Justice Sandle

Feb 1, 2025; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Matthew Cleveland (0) celebrates after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Yes, the Miami Hurricane men's basketball team is the worst in the ACC, but there is still a chance to make the ACC Tournament.

A lot has to happen for the Hurricanes for this to happen. The top 15 out of the 18 teams in the league can make the tournament and the Canes' are dead last.

They have a 1-11 conference record and are only behind NC State and Boston College who sit with a 2-10 record. Those three would be the teams to miss the tournament but the next two teams haead of them the Hurricanes already have a victory over one.

The next two teams ahead are Norte Dame, a team Miami has already beaten, and Syracuse, who the Hurricanes play next. Both have a 4-8 record in conference play.

How to Watch: Syracuse at Miami

That is the goal for Miami. The Hurricanes have eight games remaining in the season and outside of the home game against No. 3 Duke, They have a chance to beat every team remaining on the schedule. They have already played the top of the conference to start ACC play and now are left with the teams are are in the middle of the pack or at the bottom like Miami.

A 6-13 record could be all they need to get into the tournament. Add in a potential Nijel Pack return alongside the growth from Matthew Cleveland, the Hurricanes could be optimistic about the futurei f they can go on a run.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

